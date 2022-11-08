Bank of Nova Scotia Has $479,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPL were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

