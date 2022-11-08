Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of MAA opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

