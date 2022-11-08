Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 62,221 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

