Bank of Nova Scotia Has $543,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,846 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 59.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amcor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 64.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 848,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 331,746 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

