OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,744 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

