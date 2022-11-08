OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,994,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 399,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 622,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $1,145,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $183.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

