Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carter’s Stock Up 1.4 %

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

