Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 864 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

