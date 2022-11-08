Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSMO opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.