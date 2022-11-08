EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,190 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 803,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,662 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 190,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 73,096 shares during the period.

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

