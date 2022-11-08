iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MEAR opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

