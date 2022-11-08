31,706 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

