OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,706 TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MARZ opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.
