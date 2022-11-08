OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,706 TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MARZ opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.