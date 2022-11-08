OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $6,650,000.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIL opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

About iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

