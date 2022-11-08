OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,357 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

XVOL opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.