Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 68,010 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $16,444,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.7% in the second quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,547.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 87,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
