Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 68,010 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $16,444,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.7% in the second quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,547.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 87,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $514,747.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $514,747.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,977.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

