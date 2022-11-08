Bank of Nova Scotia Has $636,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,516 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 219,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

