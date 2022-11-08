OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 30,756 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,756 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

