Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:TH opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.