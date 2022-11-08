Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:TH opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
