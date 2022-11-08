Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.
Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$245.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.42 million.
Akumin Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$174.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
