Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

