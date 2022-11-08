CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 48.87% and a negative net margin of 25,202.44%. On average, analysts expect CorMedix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

