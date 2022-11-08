Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.
Ormat Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ORA stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
