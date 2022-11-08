Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %
INSE stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $264.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
