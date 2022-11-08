LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens lowered shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LNKB opened at $8.30 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $248,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

