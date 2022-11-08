Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Miller Industries Price Performance
MLR opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller Industries (MLR)
