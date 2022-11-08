Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MLR opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

