Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $86,441.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,680.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

