GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.67.

GATX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $104.62 on Monday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.54%.

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 311.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

