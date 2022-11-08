BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.29.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BP opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. BP has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

BP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.