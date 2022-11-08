Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Stock Up 2.0 %

Koppers stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $590.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

