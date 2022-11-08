Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Koppers Stock Up 2.0 %
Koppers stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $590.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
