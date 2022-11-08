Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

