MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $90.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

