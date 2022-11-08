Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Balchem Stock Down 3.0 %

BCPC opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $174.29.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 249.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 151.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

