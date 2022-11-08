Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $229.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.07. Hershey has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

