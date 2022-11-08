Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 515.04% and a negative net margin of 297.98%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

