Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

EPSN opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 148,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

