YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.81.

NYSE YETI opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

