CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.
CareDx Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $847.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $49.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
