CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $847.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.