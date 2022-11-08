Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $93.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $939,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,534,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

