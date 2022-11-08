BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $817.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 14,399 shares of company stock worth $325,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

