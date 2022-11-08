Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

