ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

