Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $38.16 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.