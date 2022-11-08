HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.70 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
