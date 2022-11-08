HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.70 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

