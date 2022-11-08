Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,573,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,298,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

