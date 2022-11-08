Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 144,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

