Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.