Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

