Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

