Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE FLR opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

