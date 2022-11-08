TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 8.5 %

TIXT stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

