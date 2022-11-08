TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.
TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.91.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 8.5 %
TIXT stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
